Senate Approves Conch Export Levy (Amendment) Act

The Senate has approved the Conch Export Levy (Amendment) Act, 2026, providing payment flexibility and relief for stakeholders in the industry.

The legislation was piloted by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Hon. Aubyn Hill, during the sitting of the Upper House on Friday (May 22).

It grants the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining discretionary authority to revise and determine export levy payment arrangements.

Senator Hill explained that the amendments empower the Minister, subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives, to prescribe the period during which an exporter may pay the levy on conch, and the manner in which the levy shall be paid, whether in full or installments.

The Minister will also have the discretion to make an order to extend the specified period for the payment of the levy by the exporter, up to a maximum of 12 months, following the granting of an export health certificate and export licence for consignment of conch.

The Minister will also be able to waive, reduce or remit the levy under specified circumstances and amend the constitution of the Board of Management of the Fisheries Management and Development Fund.

Senator Hill pointed out that the rationale for the amendments is to ensure that the measures can be applied in the event of disruptions to the conch fishing season, whether caused by severe weather and/or other external trade factors.

Additionally, he said that any waiver, reduction or remission of the conch levy will only be applied if deemed justifiable, based on recommendations from the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the Board of the Fisheries Management and Development Fund, following an evaluation of trade conditions, economic viability, and the sustainability of the fisheries sector.

Senator Hill noted that the changes to the composition of the Board is expected to eliminate any possible or perceived conflict of interest.

In supporting the legislation, Opposition Leader of Government Business, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, said that the conch industry is important to Jamaica.

“It brings in a significant amount of foreign exchange and it employs a considerable (number) of persons at different levels,” she said, expressing concern about the illegal conch industry.

The Conch Export Levy Act 2009 was implemented to fund the sustainable management, monitoring and enforcement of regulations regarding the country’s limited conch resources, which have been threatened by illegal fishing and the high demand for conch.

Under the Act, an exporter of conch is required to pay a levy to the Veterinary Services Division, which is calculated at the rate prescribed by the Minister for any specified conch season.