Select Tax Offices to Open this Saturday November 30, 2024

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will open the doors of select Tax Offices this Saturday, November 30, 2024, as it continues to provide weekend services every last Saturday of the month for the 2024/25 financial year.

The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

 St. Andrew (Constant Spring)

 Montego Bay (FCJ Building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport)

 Mandeville

 St. Ann’s Bay

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The Tax Authority continues to invest in its month-end Saturday operations, thereby alleviating the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy month-end weekday period.

Taxpayers have welcomed the enhanced service feature, which gives them the convenient option of doing their usual business on the weekend.

These services includes access to taxpayer services such as same day driver’s licence processing, motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions but excludes those of Compliance and Audit transactions.

Persons have the option to also apply for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), and make tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services.

Individuals are able to do business on the go or in the comfort of their homes by conducting several transactions with the Tax Authority online which helps them to avoid visiting a Tax Office.

These transactions take into consideration, payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business-related taxes and deductions, payment of Police Record fee, Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (MVRC) renewal online, and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payment options, via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer service for business-related tax payments.

These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card, or other banking card with credit card features.

Additionally, taxpayers have the option to utilize both the National Commercial Bank and Scotiabank Online banking, and make tax payments via their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a Payee.

The Tax Authority also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type, as well as its Scotiabank account as a beneficiary account.

This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.