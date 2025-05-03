Select Tax Offices To Open For Saturday Business

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that it will operate select Tax Offices in several parishes on Saturdays, beginning May 3, 2025. The decision is consequent on the announcement by the Minister of Finance during the recent budget presentation. During this period taxpayers will be able to conduct the full suite of weekday services, with the exception of Audit and Compliance activities. This move is an expansion of the Saturday operations that TAJ has previously offered at a few select Tax Offices on Month-end Saturdays over the last few years.

As the Authority continues to work through the administrative details, over the next three months, May to July, the following Tax Offices will operate on scheduled Saturdays between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

The Portmore Tax Office, located in St. Catherine, will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with its normal business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The expanded Saturday openings provides taxpayers with greater convenient options of doing business on these scheduled weekends, as well as to alleviate the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the particularly busy month-end weekday period.

Taxpayers will be able to access taxpayer service activities including processing motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions, applying for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), dropping off documents for the renewal of their Driver’s Licence, and making tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services.

Persons wishing to make payments for Property Tax may also opt to utilise the added convenience of TAJ’s expanded Saturday operating hours. Additionally, motorists who have not as yet collected their printed Driver’s Licence cards, are able to do so at any of the listed locations, if their applications were dropped off there.

Persons are reminded, that they may opt to avoid a Tax Office visit entirely by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities. Motorists may now also renew their Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate Online and utilize a quick window for pick up at the participating Tax Office selected.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payments options, including making tax payments via National Commercial Bank, as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Similarly customers of Scotia Bank may use Scotia Online or Mobile App to make several tax payments.

Additionally, TAJ also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type. This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.

These multiple payment options are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.