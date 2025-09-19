Select Tax Offices Continue to Open Saturdays

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) continues its weekly Saturday operations, with select Tax Offices opening on select Saturdays to provide greater convenience for taxpayers. TAJ is reminding and encouraging taxpayers to take advantage of the Services available on Saturdays.

The following Tax Offices will continue to operate on select Saturdays between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

 Kingston (Down Town)

 Lucea

 Falmouth

 St. Ann’s Bay

 Santa Cruz

 Montego Bay (FCJ Building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport)

 St. Andrew (Constant Spring)

 Mandeville

 May Pen

 Morant Bay

 Port Antonio

 Annotto Bay

 Black River

For this Saturday, September 20, 2025, the Tax Offices at Lucea, Falmouth St. Andrew (Constant Spring), May Pen, Mandeville and Savanna-La-Mar will be open to the

public. While the Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The Tax Authority will continue this initiative on a weekly basis as it is a part of our ongoing commitment to improving customer service and making it easier for nindividuals and businesses, thereby alleviating the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy weekday period. Saturday services include access to taxpayer services such as motor vehicle transactions, including the new process for electronic motor vehicle registration, Driver’s Licence Renewal and Property Tax. It however excludes services related to Compliance and Audit transactions. Persons have the option to also apply for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), and make all tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services.

Since April 2025, over 29,000 persons have taken advantage of the Saturday openings, resulting in the government collecting more than $567 million up to the end of August 2025.

Customers are also reminded of the services made available for online payment options, via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer service for business-related tax payments, allowing for convenient access at any time. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the TAJ’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit or a debit card with credit card features. However, those who prefer in-person service or need assistance with specific matters are encouraged to take advantage of the Saturday openings.

Additionally, taxpayers are able to utilize the National Commercial Bank Online Banking, as well as Scotia Online and Mobile App, to make tax payments via their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a Payee. This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.