Security Technology Mini Expo at CARICOM Heads of Government Conference in July

A Security Technology Mini Expo will be launched as part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), set to take place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, from July 6 to 8.

The Expo will officially open following the Conference’s opening ceremony at the same venue.

Under the theme, ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’, the Conference will include representatives from CARICOM member States, associate member States, representatives from regional bodies and specially invited guests.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, on June 17, at the agency’s Television Department, in Kingston, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, highlighted the Expo as a practical example of Jamaica’s focus on security during its chairmanship of CARICOM.

The incoming Chairman of CARICOM is Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. He will assume the Chairmanship from Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, on July 1.

Senator Johnson Smith said that the Expo serves as a practical platform for sharing technology and best practices, particularly as many countries across the region are seeking to address rising levels of violent crimes, including transnational and organised criminal activity and gang violence.

“It is to show them what we are doing here, show them some of the technology being used by the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) and to ensure that Heads can observe what’s working and take home whatever they find useful,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith added that the Expo will run concurrently with the Conference, allowing visiting Heads of Government and their technical personnel to engage directly with exhibitors.

“So, it’s really about opening the conversation about what’s possible and what we can share,” she added.