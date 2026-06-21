Security Ministry To Strengthen State Presence In Communities

The Ministry of National Security and Peace is seeking to strengthen state presence in communities, as part of a broader effort to build safer and more resilient communities across Jamaica.

Chief Technical Director of Crime Prevention in the Ministry, Shauna Trowers, said the addition of “Peace” to the ministry’s name, reflects an expanded mandate that goes beyond traditional crime fighting, to address other root causes of violence and promote social stability.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 11th Biennial Diaspora Conference on June 16, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, Ms. Trowers said the Government deliberately broadened the ministry’s focus to include issues affecting individuals, families and communities.

Ms. Trowers explained that while the ministry continues to focus on crime prevention and citizen security, it is also seeking to address forms of violence that may not fall under conventional criminal activity.

“When we look at the peace component, there were other areas of violence, particularly social violence,” she said, noting that concerns such as school violence, domestic violence and other social challenges require targeted interventions and collaboration among multiple government agencies.

According to Ms. Trowers, the ministry is working closely with partners, including the Ministries of Education, Skills, Youth and Information and Health and Wellness, to support vulnerable individuals and families through initiatives focused on mental health, psychosocial support and conflict resolution.

She said these efforts are intended to build resilience among individuals and communities and encourage the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“We’re kind of closing the loop because we have to build a resilient person, someone who wants to de-escalate, ensure that there is no sort of conflict, but there must be conflict, but how [do] we resolve it at the individual and at the community level,” she said.

Ms. Trowers further indicated that the ministry’s vision for peaceful communities includes maintaining a visible state presence and strengthening law enforcement capabilities.

She said resilient communities require a strong police presence supported by improvements in personnel and technology.

The Chief Technical Director added that the ministry already has social transformation and behavioural change initiatives, such as the anti-violence campaign ‘Liv Gud’, which is aimed at reinforcing positive values and fostering stronger communities.

She noted that the overall objective is to create peaceful and resilient communities where citizens are supported through effective law enforcement and social interventions, thereby reducing their vulnerability to violence and criminal activity.