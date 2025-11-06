Security Forces Facilitating Smooth Distribution of Aid in St. James

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) are coordinating efforts to ensure order and facilitate the smooth distribution of relief supplies across St. James in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Commanding Officer for the parish, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eron Samuels, said the collaboration spans all aspects of the hurricane response.

“We have been working with (JDF) before, during, and now after the hurricane. In terms of public order, that is the main thing, and with the relief efforts, we will have to work even closer with them to go into the communities and ensure that the aid is redistributed properly,” he told JIS News in an interview.

He described the situation in the parish as a “real crisis” and urged unity as the island recovers and rebuilds.

SSP Samuels said the security forces are committed to serving the community and reaching all those in need, noting that members have also been personally affected by the disaster.

“We are a part of the community and we have suffered loss as well,” he pointed out.

The Commanding Officer encouraged residents to remain calm and disciplined as aid is distributed.