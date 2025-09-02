Security and Well-being of Senior Citizens Highlighted as National Priority by Assistant Commissioner of Police

The protection and well-being of the elderly population were highlighted as a national priority, during the recent launch of Senior Citizens Month at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, under the theme ‘Respect, Protect, Empower, Connect’.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Community Safety and Security Branch, Charmaine Shand, underscored that while the month (September) serves to celebrate the invaluable contributions of older Jamaicans, it also provides an opportunity to strengthen measures that safeguard their dignity, peace, and security.

“Our seniors are without question the very bedrock of the Jamaican society. And… we must ensure that our seniors live out their golden years with the dignity, the respect, and above all, the peace and the security they so richly deserve,” ACP Shand said.

She cited the prevalence of scams, including lottery fraud and fake investment schemes, which have left many seniors emotionally scarred and financially devastated.

ACP Shand encouraged vigilance, advising older persons to “verify before you act… do not allow them to pressure you… never share your personal financial information… and report suspicious activity promptly.”

She also urged seniors to speak out against abuse, even when it comes from those closest to them. “Do not allow a person to exploit you, especially from those who are supposed to care for you. If you are experiencing abuse, this is where you come to the police. We have a Domestic Violence Intervention Centre right across the island,” she said.

Additionally, the launch underscored the importance of empowering seniors through opportunities for lifelong learning and skills development.

In her remarks, Deputy Managing Director of the National Training and Programmes Division of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Cheryl McLaughlin, reaffirmed the importance of empowering seniors through lifelong learning and skills training.

She shared that in the last five years, 7,991 Jamaicans aged 60 and older have enrolled in HEART programmes, with 3,630 successfully completing certification in a wide range of fields, including customer service, home management, agriculture, agro-processing, digital literacy, general construction and early childhood care.

“These achievements are not just statistical. They reflect the powerful stories of individuals who have chosen to reclaim their learning journey, to gain skills, build confidence, and contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and to the economy,” Dr. McLaughlin said.

She added that HEART remains committed to expanding access and ensuring no senior is left behind.

“Our senior citizens are valuable, vibrant, and vital to national development,” Dr. McLaughlin declared.