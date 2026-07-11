Security And Traffic Management Measures In Place For Dream Weekend

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is assuring that comprehensive security and traffic management measures are being put in place to facilitate a safe and orderly staging of the Dream Weekend event series in St. James.

Speaking at the St. James Municipal Corporation monthly meeting on Thursday, (July 9), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Area 1, Eron Samuels, said the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors to western Jamaica, who are expected to not only use hotels, but also Airbnb accommodations within communities across the parish.

To maintain public safety and order, Mr. Samuels said a strong police presence will be deployed throughout the parish during the event period.

“We will be pushing hard to ensure that our presence is right across the parish, and we are asking for residents to work with us. If you see anything that is untoward, let us know early,” he said.

SSP Samuels stressed that early reporting can assist in preventing incidents and contribute to the smooth execution of the week’s activities.

Business operators are likewise being urged to remain vigilant and to immediately report any incidents or concerns to the police, as part of the collaborative effort to safeguard residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuels said in anticipation of increased vehicular traffic, additional personnel from outside the parish will assist local teams in implementing traffic-control measures and ensuring the efficient movement of patrons.

The superintendent expressed confidence that with the support of residents, businesses and event stakeholders, the parish will experience a safe and successful week of activities leading up to Jamaica’s Independence celebrations.

Now in its 17th year, Dream Weekend will be held in Montego Bay for the first time after 16 successful years in Negril. The festival will feature eight events over five days and is expected to generate significant economic activity throughout western Jamaica.