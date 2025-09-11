Section of Spanish Town Bypass to Be Closed for Culvert Replacement

Commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the section of Spanish Town Bypass between the roundabout at Jose Marti Technical High School and Michael Manley Drive will be closed.

The closure, which is to facilitate the replacement of a failed culvert, will be in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 14.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that a section of the roadway has been compromised as a result of a failed culvert across the width of the bypass.

He says that the works on the weekend will see the damaged culvert being removed and replaced.

During the period of closure motorists traveling towards Old Harbour Road and environs, via the Spanish Town Bypass, will take a slight right to continue on the main road towards Greendale / Twickenham Park, then left onto Michael Manley Drive (JUTC Depot Road) and then right onto Spanish Town Bypass.

The opposite will maintain for motorists travelling on the Spanish Town Bypass towards Kingston.

The NWA is advising motorists to exercise caution while using the roadway during the period of the works and observe the instructions of flag persons and posted signs.