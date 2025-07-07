Secretary-general Underscores Jamaica’s Pivotal Role in Advancing CARICOM’s Integration Agenda

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett, has underscored Jamaica’s deep historical ties and pivotal role in the organisation, as the nation hosts the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

“Jamaica features highly in CARICOM’s history. This land of wood and water was one of the first four nations to signal its commitment to our integration movement by signing the original Treaty of Chaguaramas in 1973,” Dr. Barnett outlined.

She further noted that the Rose Hall Declaration, which aimed to deepen integration and strengthen governance in CARICOM, was adopted in Jamaica during the 24th Heads of Government Meeting in July 2003.

“Several other pivotal regular meetings of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government have also been hosted here [in Jamaica]. I am, therefore, very hopeful that the outcomes of this 49th Regular Meeting will be no less impactful,” the Secretary-General stated.

Dr. Barnett was speaking during Sunday’s (July 6) opening ceremony for the 49th Conference, being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from July 6 to 8 under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity – Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.

She emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and goodwill among CARICOM Member States, noting “our collective efforts have delivered many commendable results for the people of the region, in human and social development, economic integration, foreign policy coordination and security”.

Dr. Barnett stated that, after 50 years in existence, CARICOM has established its value and demonstrated its potential as a catalyst for sustainable development, regional resilience, and global competitiveness.

She emphasised that by working together, CARICOM nations have overcome numerous challenges that would have been insurmountable individually.

“We have faced military invasions by third states and tackled political instability in some parts of the region. We guided our citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating aftermath on our economies, especially the shipping disruptions which threatened food supply.

“In response, we have focused, with some success, on agriculture production to enhance our food security. We have come together to deal with the overwhelming after-effects of hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural disasters,” the Secretary-General outlined.

However, she noted that even as CARICOM celebrates its successes, Heads of Government must confront persistent challenges Member States face in implementing key aspects of the regional integration agenda.

“The CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), which is designed to facilitate the free movement of goods, services, financing and people in the interest of increased economic and market efficiency, continues to fall behind expectations,” Dr. Barnett highlighted.

She expressed the hope that the Meeting will result in a recommitment to strengthening the CSME’s implementation, to ensure that all aspects of the regime are evenly and effectively implemented across the region as envisioned by the framers of the Treaty.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General urged regional leaders to act collectively –with courage and conviction – to tackle the critical issues of global uncertainty, economic strain, technological innovations, and climate vulnerability.

She noted that while Member States remain committed to the aims and objectives of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, they must also recognise that progress is more challenging for some, and work collectively to address these disparities, ensuring that the benefits are equitably shared across the Community.

“To borrow from one of Jamaica’s national icons, Hon. Robert Nesta Marley, our guiding principle must continue to be ‘one love, one heart, one destiny’,” Dr. Barnett added.