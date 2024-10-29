Second Jamaican Judge Appointed to CCJ

The Hon. Madame Justice Chantal Ononaiwu has been sworn in as the second Jamaican Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

She took the Oath of Office during a ceremony held at King’s House, on Tuesday (October 29).

In his remarks, the Governor-General said that Justice Ononaiwu brings a wealth of experience in CARICOM law, commercial and international law, all of which underscore her readiness for the role.

“With a career spanning over two decades as a litigator, legal advisor and lecturer as well as her distinguished work in adjudicating international trade disputes, Justice Ononaiwu is well prepared to meet the demands of this position,” he said.

The Governor-General expressed confidence that Justice Ononaiwu will carry out her duties with distinction, contributing to the judiciary’s essential role in the stability and strength of Caribbean societies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, underscored that Justice Ononaiwu’s dedication, resilience and remarkable pursuit of excellence has brought her to the bench of the CCJ.

He pointed out that throughout her impressive career, her leadership has exemplified commitment to the Caribbean.

“From her roles in advising CARICOM on trade policy to negotiating on behalf of the region, she has championed our collective interest with a focus and skill that continue to bring honour to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness congratulated Justice Ononaiwu on her appointment, noting that Jamaica and the Caribbean are immensely proud of her.

In her response, Justice Ononaiwu said she is honoured and humbled to have taken the Oath of Office as a judge of the CCJ.

As a proud national of CARICOM, she has witnessed regional integration in action and its value to the region’s collective development.

“I deeply value the opportunity to continue to serve the Community as a judge of its highest court and appreciate the immense responsibility this office carries. Our Caribbean Court of Justice plays a pivotal role in advancing the rule of law in our Community and building Caribbean jurisprudence,” Justice Ononaiwu said.

She said that during her tenure she will work assiduously to contribute to shaping the jurisprudence and overall direction of the CCJ as it approaches its 20th anniversary.

For his part, CCJ President, the Hon. Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, said the independent, 11-member Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission is committed to recruiting judges of the highest calibre.

“I am confident that Justice Ononaiwu will make a huge and positive contribution to the Court and to the region’s jurisprudence. I extend to her my warmest congratulations on this occasion, and I look forward to working with her,” Justice Saunders said.

The Hon. Mr. Justice Winston Anderson has the distinction of being the first Jamaican appointed to the CCJ in 2010.