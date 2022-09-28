Season Four of ‘Finance Matters’ Debuts on October 6

Season four of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service’s flagship television programme, ‘Finance Matters’, is set to debut in October.
The programme, which is produced by the Ministry, returns with the aim of demystifying the various economic and fiscal policies and initiatives implemented by the Government.
It will air every Thursday, beginning October 6 through to December, during the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Jamaica Magazine’ news programme, which broadcasts on several television stations.
These include the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), Television Jamaica (TVJ), Jamaica News Network (JNN), CVM-TV, Flow, CNS, Mello-TV, LOVE-TV, and Business Access TV.
Public Relations (PR) Manager, Shakiel Rochester Shorter, told JIS News that the Ministry is excited about the programme’s new season which, she advised, will delve deeply into new financial developments.
Noting that the current affairs programme is “designed for… the public”, Mrs. Rochester Shorter indicated that “we are going to simplify the economic and fiscal policies and initiatives… to empower Jamaicans as we chart a path to Jamaica’s economic prosperity”.
“We will be discussing Jamaica’s digital future, pensions, customs waivers, clamping down on lottery scamming, the 2022 census, and public procurement, [among other areas],” she further informed.
Mrs. Rochester Shorter said technical terms will be simplified by subject matter experts, to enable viewers to easily follow the conversation.
“People can expect accurate information from subject matter experts, which can improve their lives. You can also expect to hear about future partnerships within the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs),” the PR Manager added.
Mrs. Rochester Shorter said the Ministry encourages persons to tune in to the programme, as they will benefit from the wealth of information to be shared.
She also assured that season four promises to deliver and live up to the high standards set in previous episodes.
“If you miss the episodes on TV, the Ministry will be repeating the programme on our YouTube channel; so, persons can watch it again and take notes. We are really looking forward to persons tuning in and watching the programme,” Mrs. Rochester Shorter said.