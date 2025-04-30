SDF to Develop Sports Infrastructure Growth, Boost Athlete Support

The Sports Development Foundation (SDF) will be increasing investment in the expansion of infrastructure projects and athlete support initiatives in 2025/26.

Outlined in the Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2026, the plans signal a renewed national effort to strengthen the nation’s sporting ecosystem, better positioning Jamaica as a regional sports powerhouse.

They include construction and renovation of 14 multipurpose courts across the island, as well as the development of football fields, cricket pitches, running tracks, and clubhouses.

These facilities will be equipped with seating, fencing, and lighting to accommodate both day and night competitions, particularly within underserved communities and schools.

Under its Schools Support Programme, the SDF will also undertake infrastructure upgrades at 11 educational institutions. This initiative aims to ensure that young athletes have access to safe, modern facilities where their talents can be properly nurtured.

Meanwhile, national sporting associations across various disciplines such as aquatics, athletics, hockey, and the Paralympics will continue to benefit from targeted funding.

A total of $21.7 million has been set aside to offer direct support to national athletes and their administrators.

The funding will go towards scholarships, essential training gear, and medical rehabilitation, helping to ease the financial burden of representing Jamaica at the highest level.

The SDF, which falls under the Ministry of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sports, remains committed to delivering international-standard facilities and empowering Jamaican athletes to excel globally, with 2025 marked as a pivotal year for building the foundation of long-term sports development.

With this expanded vision, the SDF is not only investing in infrastructure but also in the future of Jamaican sport, supporting dreams from the grassroots level all the way to the international arena.