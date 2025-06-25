SDCEmpowers Entrepreneurs Through Grant Support

The Social Development Commission (SDC) continues to expand economic opportunities for grassroots entrepreneurs through its Local Economic Development (LED) and Special Entrepreneurship Grants.

Together, these grant facilities have disbursed more than $61.7 million to small business operators across Jamaica, with a focus on community empowerment and inclusive growth.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, today (June 25), at the agency’s Television Department in Kingston, Director, Local Economic Development at SDC, Avril Ranger, said the entity is committed to empowering small and micro businesses through the various mechanisms that are in place.

She informed that the LED Grant is a competitive facility designed to support local economic initiatives (LEIs) that have demonstrated clear growth potential.

“They would have been able to produce their business plans to the assessment committee, advocate and advance how they have moved their business from obscurity to something that is now known and promoting itself,” said Ms. Ranger.

Since inception of the LED grant, the SDC has awarded sums totalling $15.1 million, supporting grassroots businesses in areas such as marketing, skills training and enterprise development.

Ms. Ranger further pointed out that the Special Entrepreneurship Grant targets individuals operating small, often informal businesses, who may not yet have the resources or capacity to apply for more structured grants.

“Through the Community Development Committees, the Parish Development Committees and Members of Parliament, we identify people who are in desperate need for assistance… to pivot their business to the next level,” she said.

“That grant just started in 2022 and, so far, we have given over 1,021 persons support in this area, valuing $46.6 million,” Ms. Ranger added.

She further noted that 238 entrepreneurship grants are being processed for 2025 and will soon be handed over to beneficiaries.

Both grants are critical components of the SDC’s Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP), which is aligned with national development strategies and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The programme fosters inclusive growth by reaching underserved populations and helping to build resilient, community-based economies.