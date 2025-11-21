SDC Undertaking Temporary Accommodations Needs Assessment

The Social Development Commission (SDC) has launched a Temporary Accommodations Needs Assessment Survey across the six parishes severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The survey, commissioned by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has three primary objectives – to provide an evidence-based report on the number of displaced families and individuals, to determine how many of these households would be willing to utilise transitionary or temporary government-established accommodation, and to identify suitable locations within communities where such facilities could be established.

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, told JIS News that the survey will give the Government a clear understanding of the true extent of displacement across affected parishes, which will help in crafting a strategic response.

He noted that while the assessment examines the feasibility of transitional housing solutions, a crucial part of the process is engaging residents directly to understand their own preferences.

“The preliminary data is already showing that although many persons have been displaced, a significant number are indicating that their primary interest is support with materials, tools and equipment to rebuild and restore their homes, so they can move on with their lives,” Mr. Frith informed.

Pilot assessments were conducted in Westmoreland on November 11 and in Trelawny on November 13.

Data collection has commenced in the parishes of St. Elizabeth, St. James, Hanover and Manchester and is expected to conclude within the next two weeks.

The SDC, an entity under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, is the principal community organisation working within Jamaica’s 775 communities.