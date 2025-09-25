SDC to Open First Economic Village In St. Thomas

The inaugural St. Thomas Economic Village is set to open on Friday, September 26, as part of the Social Development Commission’s (SDC) ongoing efforts to support and empower Local Economic Initiatives (LEIs) across Jamaica.

The Economic Village will be in operation at the SDC Car Park, 1 Springfield Road, in Morant Bay, and will see several grassroots entrepreneurs or LEIs on location, showcasing various authentic Jamaican products, including craft, jewellery, clothing, food and herbs and spices, among other items.

Director, Local Economic Development, SDC, Avril Ranger, told JIS News that the Economic Village concept is the cornerstone of the SDC’s strategy to stimulate grassroots economic development by providing a platform for micro and small entrepreneurs to connect with consumers and expand their market reach.

“Our Economic Villages are more than just markets, they are incubators for community wealth creation,” Ms. Ranger said.

The opening of the St. Thomas Economic Village now brings the total number of economic villages across the island to nine.

“We are excited to welcome St. Thomas to the fold with their inaugural event. By bringing together our talented farmers, artisans, and chefs in one space, we are not only supporting local livelihoods but also fostering a powerful sense of community pride and self-reliance,” Ms. Ranger said.

She further noted that the opening of the St. Thomas Economic Village is a key highlight in a packed week of activities, aimed at driving grassroots economic development across the island.

Ms. Ranger indicated that the activities began on Wednesday, September 24 with the successful staging of the Trelawny Economic Village, followed by the Portland Economic Village the following day.

Added to the event in St. Thomas this Friday, Manchester will host its Quarterly Economic Village at Cecil Charlton Park in Mandeville.

Ms. Ranger thanked all the sponsors for their support, especially those who contributed to the first ever economic village in St. Thomas.

Partners include Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Municipal Corporations, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jarrett’s Auto Parts and Auto Boyz Used Parts.

“This collaborative effort is crucial to our success. We actively encourage more of corporate Jamaica to partner with the SDC for upcoming events across the island. By joining forces, we can create an even greater impact for our local entrepreneurs,” Ms. Ranger added.