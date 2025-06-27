SDC Prioritises Support for Local Economies Through LEDSP

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is placing emphasis on alignment with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting the resilience of local economies through its Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP).

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, told a recent JIS Think Tank that the impact of the flagship programme, now in its 10th year, reflects the power of entrepreneurship in Jamaica.

“It reflects our commitment not only to spark enterprise but to transform lives, to build resilience and, of course, to stimulate the local market. The SDC is the principal community development agency working with over 775 communities across the country. We are seeking primarily to advance local economic development,” he said.

He further noted that the Commission has a mandate to enable the advancement of social, cultural and economic development for the country, in keeping with global standards.

“I cite that because many people may know about sport and other social components of the organisation, but not many people are aware of the depth of our local economic front. And so, while local in scale, this mission is deeply aligned to global imperatives, particularly the UN Sustainable Development Goals, most notably, our LEDSP advances SDG 8, which is decent work and economic growth by creating avenues for entrepreneurship, productive employment and, of course, inclusive employment within communities,” Mr. Frith noted.

He added that the programme also advances Sustainable Development Goals 1, 9 and 11.

“SDG 1 speaks to no poverty, and we do this by enabling income generation and self-reliance. We also look at SDG 9, which speaks to industrial innovation and infrastructure, and we do this through support to small producers and, of course, enterprise development and yes, SDG 11 is something the SDC is impacting, which speaks to sustainable cities and communities. We do this by fostering resilient local economies, grounded in community assets,” said Mr. Frith.

Through the LEDSP, more than $61.7 million have been disbursed to small business operators across Jamaica over the last 10 years.

Mr. Frith noted that this is in full alignment with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development strategic objectives, which speak to the promotion of local economic development and increased opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

“We would have summarised our own strategic objective to say simply that we aim to increase community participation and economic benefits through initiatives for local economic development,” Mr. Frith said.

“This work represents a strategic intersection of global sustainability goals and national development priorities, ensuring that no community is left behind in Jamaica’s pursuit of inclusive economic, sustainable growth. The milestone of the LEDSP for the last 10 years is not only a celebration of the programme’s endurance but it is a firm affirmation of its relevance and impact in advancing Jamaica’s national development growth,” he added.