SDC Mobilises Community Stakeholders for More Than 300 Labour Day Projects

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is mobilising and supporting community stakeholders across the island to execute more than 300 Labour Day projects aimed at enhancing communities and improving public spaces.

Planned activities include beach and gully clean-ups, painting and beautification exercises, home repairs for vulnerable residents, school enhancement projects, community park refurbishments, and tree-planting initiatives.

Executive Director, SDC, Omar Frith, told JIS News that the community-led projects represent the true essence of Labour Day, noting that he is pleased that so many initiatives have already been identified and registered across the country.

“Labour Day continues to be one of the most powerful demonstrations of grassroots community spirit and collective action in Jamaica. We are seeing citizens take ownership of the development and improvement of their communities,” said Mr Frith.

“Our community groups are not only organising projects; they are also inspiring collaboration, civic responsibility and volunteerism among residents. These activities help to strengthen social bonds while creating cleaner, safer and more resilient communities,” he continued.

Mr. Frith further encouraged citizens who have not yet identified a project to get involved by volunteering with community groups in their areas.

“National development is everyone’s responsibility, and Labour Day provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to contribute meaningfully to Jamaica’s growth and development,” he said.

As a key member of the National Labour Day Planning Committee, the SDC is collaborating with several ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), including the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; the

Ministry of Local Government and Community Development; and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, to coordinate and support community-based initiatives in keeping with the national observance.

Residents are being encouraged to visit the Jamaica Information Service website at https://jis.gov.jm/ to register their Labour Day projects. They may also visit the SDC website at https://sdc.gov.jm/ to learn more about the projects taking place islandwide.

Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 25, under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose: In All Things Jamaica Wins’.