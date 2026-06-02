SDC Launches Initiative in St. Thomas to Tackle Challenges Caused by Period Poverty

Scores of female students at Paul Bogle High School in St. Thomas have been treated to an engaging session on menstrual health and oral hygiene, thanks to a new initiative of the Social Development Commission (SDC), St. Thomas branch.

Dubbed ‘It’s a Girl’s Thing’, the initiative was launched at the school on May 29 and was designed to alleviate some of the challenges caused by period poverty among high-school girls, by promoting proper personal hygiene, menstrual health awareness and confidence.

The girls participated in three highly engaging sessions, namely, ‘How to Care for Yourself During Menstruation and Personal Hygiene’, ‘Breaking Stigma and Building Confidence During Menstruation’, and ‘Oral Health and Hygiene’.

Following the sessions, they all received thoughtfully packed drawstring bags containing a variety of feminine-care products, such as sanitary napkins, deodorant, comb, brush, toothbrush, soap, headbands and more.

Parish Manager for SDC, St. Thomas, Lorian Peart-Roberts, told JIS News that the idea for It’s a Girl’s Thing had been brewing for about three years, as her team recognised that some youngsters across the parish are not able to afford basic hygiene products.

“We have made a concerted effort by calling on just about everybody we know. The aim of it is to have our young ladies hear about their bodies, what to expect, what not to expect, what to look for and to seek help before they get misinformed by social media,” Mrs. Peart-Roberts said.

She stated that the intention is to take the initiative to all six high schools in the parish and to execute an ‘It’s a Man’s Thing” at Paul Bogle High in November.

She hailed the high energy of the students, who interacted well with Presenters by asking questions and making comments.

“The students were thrilled. They were very participatory and very interactive. The presenters were very good and they could connect with the youngsters. [I believe] that just small things can make the world of difference in their lives and it can actually change the trajectory of some of their lives,” the Manager said.

Guidance Counsellor at the school, Helen Taylor Young, described the programme as a refreshing initiative that will help to alleviate some of the needs of the students.

“We are appreciative, honoured and humbled to be the first school to benefit from such an initiative. The girls were pleasantly surprised. The goodies they have received are not just gifts; there is a genuine need for the products they have received, and this will go a far way in alleviating that need,” Mrs. Taylor-Young said.

“In this section of St. Thomas, there is joblessness and low income in the background of our students, so we really welcome this initiative. Period poverty is a genuine thing in Jamaica, and as many individuals and companies that can show kindness or do some form of outreach to target this situation, we are grateful,” she added.

It’s a Girl’s Thing was sponsored by Woman’s Touch; Lasco Distributors; the Holy Childhood Class of 1988; Mr. Cochesta Watson; Ms. Moneish James and the parish interagency network in St. Thomas.