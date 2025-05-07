SDC Lauded for Role in National Development

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has lauded the Social Development Commission (SDC) as a cornerstone of national development and a “shining example” within the Ministry.

The Minister also praised the agency for being one of the most transparent and accountable organisations in the country.

Mr. McKenzie was speaking at the SDC’s inaugural National Staff Summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (May 6).

He highlighted the critical and multifaceted role the SDC has played in the Jamaican society.

In particular, he noted that the organisation was crucial in developing the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago.

“All the steps that the Government of Jamaica took as they related to COVID, 90 per cent of it came out of the Social Development Commission,” the Minister said.

He noted, as well, that data from the SDC was critical in determining how lockdowns would be handled.

“So, you’re not an ordinary organisation. You are the driving wheel of community development for the Government of Jamaica,” the Minister told the SDC employees.

Mr. McKenzie stressed, further, that the data supplied by the entity is relied on by every area of government.

As such, he urged SDC employees to stay focused on fulfilling their role and ensuring that they provide accurate data that will drive national development.

The Minister affirmed the Government’s continued support for the agency, citing increased budgetary allocations over recent years.

“This Minister and this Administration, since 2016, has provided the resources, not just the financial resources but also the human capacity. We have allowed you to flow. Our policy directions are clear. It is about building and strengthening communities. It’s about community development, and you are the only genuine exponent of community development in this country,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The SDC National Staff Summit 2025 was held under the theme ‘Reset. Rebuild. Reignite. SDC in Transition’.

The inaugural event allowed the agency’s leadership to outline strategic priorities, operational plans, and community development initiatives for financial year 2025/26, while giving employees an opportunity to seek answers and clarification on issues of concern.