SDC Hosts ‘Independence In Di City’ Celebration on August 2

Residents of Independence City and neighbouring communities in Portmore are invited to celebrate Jamaica’s 64th year of Independence in style at the ‘Independence in Di City Celebration 2026’, to take place at the Independence City Community Centre on Sunday, August 2, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The event is being organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC), in partnership with the Independence City Community Development Committee (CDC) and other community stakeholders. It aims to promote community engagement while showcasing Jamaica’s culture, creativity and entrepreneurship.

St. Catherine Parish Manager, SDC, Ishiwawa Hope, told JIS News that the celebration reflects the Commission’s ongoing commitment to building stronger and more resilient communities.

“Independence in Di City is more than a celebration of Jamaica’s Independence; it is a celebration of community, resilience and the people who continue to shape the future of Independence City. Through this initiative, we are creating a space where residents can celebrate their heritage, showcase their talents, support local businesses and strengthen the bonds that make communities safer, stronger and more resilient,” said Ms. Hope.

She informed that the event will feature a range of cultural, entertainment and entrepreneurial activities.

“Activities will begin with a community float parade featuring three themed floats that depict Jamaica’s culture, history, and journey to Independence. The parade, accompanied by Jonkunnu performers, marching bands and live music, will travel through Independence City and surrounding communities,” said Ms. Hope.

She further indicated that a Kiddies Village will provide entertainment for children, with attractions including bounce houses, trampolines, inflatable obstacle courses, a merry-go-round, character mascots and treats.

The celebration will also feature a Local Economic Village, providing an opportunity for community entrepreneurs and participants in the SDC’s Local Economic Initiatives (LEIs) programme to display and sell their products and services.

The day’s activities will conclude with an Independence Celebration Concert featuring cultural performances, music, dance, storytelling and poetry, as well as food and refreshments.

“Independence City holds special historical significance, having been established during Jamaica’s post-Independence expansion to provide affordable housing and improved living conditions for Jamaican families,” said Ms. Hope.

The ‘Independence in Di City Celebration’ exemplifies the SDC’s mission of empowering communities and fostering sustainable social development through active citizen participation.