SDC Honours Scores of Staff Members

The Social Development Commission (SDC) has recognised 173 members of staff, retirees, Board members, executive leadership and other stakeholders for their dedicated service to the agency.

They were honoured at the Commission’s Legacy and Resilience Luncheon 2026, held at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston, on August 12.

Categories recognised were112 long service, 25 retirees, 16 special awards, and 20 executive awards.

The event formed part of the SDC’s staff development initiative, which is designed to recognise dedicated service, promote employee wellness and strengthen staff morale.

In his address, Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said staff members have played an integral role in the development of the SDC, which has made significant strides in improving the social landscape of Jamaica.

“No one can erase what the SDC has done within the last 10 to 15 years to develop the social landscape of this country… . You can measure the commitment and strength of an organisation through its [resourcefulness and impact],” he said.

The overarching strategic direction of the SDC is to advance the economic development of communities through an Integrated Community Development Strategy (ICDS).

The ICDS is based on a strong community governance mechanism, reliable data for evidence-based planning and community responses through projects aimed at addressing priority issues.

The main national priority for this period is that of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Minister McKenzie noted also that the Commission’s work in communities across Jamaica has been instrumental in informing government directive.

For his part, Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, said the event recognises the tireless service and dedication of scores of staff – past and present – who have shaped the present structure of the organisation.

“To our retirees we thank you. You have given years of your life to this institution. The SDC we see today stands as it is in part based on the foundation you would have set. To our long service and special recipients, your recognition represents your commitment, your sacrifice, your professionalism and, of course, your service. We appreciate you,” he said.

The SDC is the principal community organisation working with Jamaica’s 775 communities.

Positioned in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, the SDC continues to execute its legal mandate to promote and oversee programmes and activities that serve the advancement of sport, social, cultural and economic development for the people of Jamaica and workers in particular.

The SDC’s approach to community development is in line with international best practices where communities are involved in identifying and designing strategies aimed at improving quality of life.