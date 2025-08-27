SDC Hanover Domino Competition Final on August 30 in Lucea Bus Park

The Social Development Commission (SDC) Hanover Double 7 Domino Competition final will take place on Saturday, August 30 at the Lucea Bus Park, where four teams will battle for parish glory and a share of $375,000.00.

The competition, a flagship community development initiative, has captured the spirit of Hanover, showcasing extraordinary domino skills, vibrant community support, and the unifying power of Jamaican culture.

Supported by a strong coalition of partners, including the Hanover Municipal Corporation, FILCO Gas, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Lucea Hardware, and Elected Representatives, “the tournament has demonstrated how cultural touchstones like dominoes can strengthen collaboration, foster civic pride, and energise local economies,” said Parish Manager for the SDC in Hanover, Tova Trench Anderson.

She informed JIS News that the energy and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament are exactly what was envisioned.

“Domino is in our blood as Jamaicans. It’s a cultural activity that brings together generations, hence the SDC Hanover Double 7 [can be seen as] a catalyst for community empowerment,” she said.

With a substantial prize pool of $375,000.00, including a $150,000.00 grand prize, teams across the parish have been locked in friendly rivalries, spurred on by roaring community support.

Beyond the games, the tournament has sparked positive economic ripple effects, with vendors and SDC’s Local Economic Initiatives (LEIs), reporting strong increases in foot traffic and sales on match days.

Ms. Trench Anderson pointed out that among the most inspiring stories has been the Cacoon Community Development Committee (CDC) Domino Team, comprised of farmers, fishers, tradespeople, and retired civil servants.

Though their journey ended before the finals, their nightly training sessions and spirited run left a lasting impact on their community.

Reminiscing on their journey, President of the Cacoon CDC, Christeen Hooper Johnson, said that “this tournament has already done so much by bringing neighbours together. It gave us something positive to focus on and created a real sense of anticipation so, win or lose, we’ve benefited from the camaraderie and greater interest from our community residents in what the CDC can do for them.”

This final will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the third-place play-off between Lucea Flames and Logwood, followed by the grand final where Alpha Co. 2JR will face Cauldwell for the championship trophy and the coveted $150,000.00 top prize.

Patrons are invited to come out and witness this celebration of sport, culture, and unity in Hanover.