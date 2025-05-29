SDC Expanding LEDSP to Certify 150,000 Entrepreneurs In Two Years

The Social Development Commission (SDC) will be expanding its Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP), with the aim of certifying 150,000 new entrepreneurs over the next two years.

The LEDSP provides technical support to community-based micro, small, and medium -sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in his 2025-26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 28).

He pointed out that the SDC, through the LEDSP, supported 390 local economic initiatives in the last financial year.

“Those targeted interventions created 1,285 jobs and put over $6 million in various community operations across the country. Last year, they facilitated 187 entrepreneurial training sessions and over 700 people participated,” the Minister outlined.

Mr. McKenzie noted that 90 business economic events were held under the programme, generating a combined income of $11.5 million for participants.

The SDC also distributed administrative and entrepreneurship grants totalling $20 million to more than 300 entities in the last financial year.

Consequent on the programme’s significant impact, Mr. McKenzie announced that the initiative “will be expanded this year, and it is our intention to certify 150,000 new entrepreneurs over the next two years, to provide opportunities for young businesses in communities”.

He pointed out that entrepreneurs who successfully complete the certification programme will receive grants from the SDC.

“Let me say this, they don’t just get the funds. They must go to training… they have to give a report. While one or two might fall by the way, more than 85 per cent of those who have got the benefit are still in business; and that is why we are expanding the programme,” Minister McKenzie added.