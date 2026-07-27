SDC Empowers St. James Women

Women from across St. James are now better equipped with information and support for employment, entrepreneurship and personal growth, having benefited from an Empowerment and Opportunities Fair organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Held on Thursday (July 23) at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, the event brought together more than 100 participants with government agencies, private-sector organisations and community partners, creating a one-stop space where women could build professional networks and connect with information and services designed to strengthen their personal and economic development and overall well-being.

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, told JIS News that the decision to stage the fair came out of the Commission’s community needs assessments, which found that, despite historically low unemployment rates, some women remain unaware of available opportunities or face barriers to access.

He noted that while the event was not intended to solve every challenge facing women in a single day, it sought to place critical services and support systems within easy reach.

“What we expect as a tangible outcome is access to information, access to opportunities and networking,” he said.

He explained that some women do not possess essential documents such as national identification, Tax Registration Number (TRN) and a passport to seize opportunities to access jobs and drive economic independence.

Others, he said, require support to develop business plans, access financing, improve their health-seeking behaviour or receive counselling and psychosocial services.

Mr. Frith told JIS News that the initiative formed part of the SDC’s Integrated Community Development Strategy, which uses multiple interventions to respond to community needs.

He noted that the initiative began with a parish-wide netball competition that progressed to Thursday’s Empowerment and Opportunities Fair, with additional initiatives to be implemented as new needs emerge.

The event featured musical entertainment and an inspirational presentation by Principal of the Flanker Primary and Infant School, Collette Barnes, who encouraged women to embrace independence, recognise their value and pursue opportunities with confidence.

Participants also took part in an interactive mental wellness session facilitated by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA).

Among the beneficiaries was President of the Canterbury Ambassador, Shamona White, who said the event encouraged women to recognise their worth and speak confidently without allowing others to diminish their potential.

She told JIS News that she intends to share the lesson learned with members of the Canterbury Ambassador Group, encouraging young women within her community to use their voices, pursue opportunities and support one another.

Public Relations Officer for the St. James Parish Youth Council, Kaheelia Peart, also welcomed the initiative, describing it as a source of hope and encouragement.

“I am glad to know that there’s someone out there who cares and is willing to make an effort to see women thrive,” she shared with JIS News.

Ms. Peart added that she plans to use the knowledge gained to encourage young women to believe in themselves, pursue opportunities and strive for economic independence.

The Women’s Empowerment and Opportunity Fair involved collaboration with the Flanker Community Development Committee, MBJ Airports Limited, Sandals International, the St. James Municipal Corporation and other public and private-sector partners.