SDC Empowering Communities

The St. Catherine Parish Office of the Social Development Commission (SDC) is focused on increasing citizen participation in decision-making at the local level.

Speaking with JIS News, Acting Parish Manager, Shana-Lee Archibald, said that the team is on the ground sensitising persons about the importance of getting involved in community groups and organisations.

“The thrust is to… inform them about the importance of organising, the importance of advocating, the importance of undertaking collectively, community projects, etcetera towards the betterment of their respective communities,” she said.

Miss Archibald said the SDC is also strengthening organisations to facilitate effective governance and empowering them to access funding for community projects.

She noted that many of the groups lack organised structures “and the intention is to ensure that all of them come together under the umbrella of the Community Development Committee (CDC)”.

The CDC serves as an umbrella organisation, uniting various community-based groups to address local development issues and advocate for positive change.

It acts as a platform for these groups to collaborate, plan, and implement projects aimed at improving the quality of life within the community.

“So, as the lead organisation that is responsible for community development, we are continuing to strengthen the community groups so they can become empowered and contribute to the decision-making process. Working together will help them to achieve their community’s vision,” Miss Archibald said.

Stating that the SDC is about capacity building, she told JIS News that the agency regularly hosts sessions on project proposal writing to enable groups to access funds.

She noted that there are resources available that community-based organisations can access, but they can only do so through writing proposals or advocacy.

“So, where the resources are limited…we direct groups, direct individuals within communities to access those resources through writing project proposals,” she pointed out.

The SDC, which is an agency of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, has a mission to empower citizens and facilitate their participation in an integrated, equitable, and sustainable national development process.

The objective is to ensure a society where all citizens actively participate in development and benefit from good governance, economic prosperity, a sustainable environment, and social well-being.