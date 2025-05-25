Scores of Volunteers Turn Out for Labour Day Activities in St. Ann

Scores of volunteers, including residents, business interests, officials and other stakeholders, turned out to participate in Labour Day activities in St. Ann on May 23.

Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, welcomed the collective support for the day’s activities, emphasising that it made the occasion meaningful and impactful.

“[It was] a great day for the garden parish… starting at seven o’clock [when we] began our tour of the various projects. Our first stop was in Ocho Rios, where we observed volunteers busy at work around the iconic clock tower and surrounding areas,” he told JIS News.

Councillor Belnavis highlighted the extensive work completed, including repainting the top of the clock, landscaping, tree planting, and power washing—an effort made possible through a joint initiative between Mystic Mountain and the St. Ann Municipal Corporation.

Numerous teams were seen diligently repainting pedestrian crossings along Milford Road, near the police station, and other key locations.

The Mayor pointed out that this collective effort involved multiple entities, including local businesses, government agencies, and community groups, all working together to enhance the town’s aesthetic appeal and safety.

He also highlighted ongoing improvements at the Ocho Rios Market, where cleanup and beautification were undertaken.

Meanwhile, volunteers undertook repainting at St. Ann’s Bay Hospital and carried out bathroom repairs to enhance comfort and hygiene for patients and staff.

The hospital’s activities also featured a blood drive, offering free health checks and encouraging participation—reinforcing the vital role of health awareness and community service.

In Alexandria, volunteers undertook renovations at St. Dacres Basic School, re-tiling and upgrading its facilities to better serve the approximately 100 children who attend the institution.

Mayor Belnavis noted that, “this project is a testament to our commitment to education and the future of our children.”

Meanwhile, volunteers installed rails at Brown’s Town Primary School to enhance safety for the institution’s over 800 students.

Mayor Belnavis highlighted that the Labour Day activities embodied the spirit of unity, service, and progress that defines St. Ann.

“From infrastructure repairs and beautification to health initiatives and school safety projects, the day showcased the parish’s powerful commitment to development and community well-being,” he added.