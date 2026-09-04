Scores of Teachers Complete SRC Summer Attachment Programme

Some 240 teachers from across Jamaica are better equipped to spark curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving among students after recently completing the Scientific Research Council (SRC) Summer Attachment Programme.

The initiative, which has grown from 17 participants in its first year, focused on helping educators deliver more practical, student-centred Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lessons that actively engage students in the learning process.

Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Charah Watson, said the initiative is designed to strengthen Jamaica’s pipeline of future STEM practitioners by investing in teachers who will, in turn, impact thousands of students.

“The main objective for our Summer Attachment Programme is to strengthen teachers’ ability to deliver practical, student-centred STEM education. You have to start from the root before you can bear the fruit,” she told JIS News.

This year’s programme drew participants from schools islandwide, with approximately 83 per cent representing rural institutions, reinforcing the SRC’s goal of extending its reach beyond the Corporate Area.

Dr. Watson said the programme’s expansion reflects its value to educators, who continue to participate despite giving up part of their summer break.

“I believe there is a value that the teachers take away from it. The growth and increased interest are showing that the programme is actually having an impact on educators,” Dr. Watson said.

Teachers participated in virtual seminars, collaborative lesson planning, laboratory workshops and educational tours, where they engaged directly with scientists and industry professionals.

The facility tours proved especially popular, with demand exceeding available spaces.

The Executive Director pointed out that these experiences help teachers build valuable networks that often lead to school visits, career talks and science-related activities for students during the academic year.

She said inquiry-based learning mirrors how science works in practice, with students encouraged to ask questions, investigate problems, collect evidence and develop solutions rather than simply receive information.