Scores of Students and Teachers Participate In National Day of Prayer for Children

More than 180 students from 17 schools across the Corporate Area and St. Catherine, accompanied by teachers and caregivers, gathered for the National Day of Prayer for Children and their families on Wednesday, May 20.

The event was held at the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel Jamaica, 15 Cassia Park Road, Kingston.

Hosted by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), the service marked the culmination of Child Month 2026 under the theme ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

The ceremony brought together schools, churches, civic leaders, and child advocacy groups in a spirit of intercession and national solidarity.

Keynote speaker, Pastor Romane Sohan of Emmanuel Apostolic, Portmore, urged Jamaicans to move beyond symbolism and embrace deliberate, measurable commitments to place children at the centre of homes, schools, communities, and national policy.

He challenged faith leaders to normalise counselling and mental health support, parents and caregivers to provide consistent presence and healing, and policymakers to embed mental health literacy into the national curriculum, while strengthening resources in schools.

The programme was moderated by Gavra Harridon of the Cedar Grove Academy in Portmore, St. Catherine, and Kayanna Phillips of Immaculate Conception High School, Kingston. Greetings were extended by NCMC Chair, Nicole Patrick-Shaw; Councillor Sarah Marshall of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation; and representatives of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

Praise and worship were led by the Cedar Grove Academy Band, with scripture readings by students of St. Jude’s Primary School and Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf. Intercessory prayers were offered by Dr. Pauline Mullings-Hamilton, Chairperson Emerita of the NCMC, alongside representatives of the Inter-School Christian Fellowship, Universities and Colleges Christian Fellowship, the East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and the Ministry of Education.

Prayers focused on safeguarding the mental, physical, and spiritual health of Jamaica’s children, protecting them from violence and exploitation, and strengthening families and caregivers. Special emphasis was placed on the role of the Church in nation-building, the transformation of communities through love and unity, and the implementation of godly policies and legislation for child protection.

The service featured spirited praise explosions, scripture readings, and a special item from the Salvation Army School for the Blind. Quizzes and giveaways added a lively touch to sober proceedings, engaging students and reinforcing the message of hope and empowerment.

The National Day of Prayer underscored Jamaica’s collective commitment to nurturing strong minds and building a safer future for the nation’s children.

Child Month 2026 was sponsored by GraceKennedy Limited, National Baking Company Foundation, KFC, and other partners.