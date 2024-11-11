Scores of Mourners Attend Service of Thanksgiving for Educator in St. Ann

Scores of mourners, including Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, turned out on November 9 for a Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the life of Carmelita Lawrence, a revered educator and community stalwart.

Mrs. Lawrence, who passed away several weeks ago, leaves behind a legacy that touched the lives of many in her community, Runaway Bay, St. Ann, including family and friends.

The service was held at the Moving Church of God in Runaway Bay.

Among those who also paid their respects were former Prime Minister, Hon. Bruce Golding, and Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, who both highlighted “the significant impact” Mrs. Lawrence had, not only on her immediate community, but also on national leaders.

Prime Minister Holness, in his address, praised Mrs. Lawrence for her “steadfast commitment” to education and community leadership, noting that “Carmelita Lawrence was a great educator who instilled the value of a good education in her children and the community.”

“The great turnout celebrating her life is a testament to the life she lived and the influence she has had on young lives,” Dr. Holness said.

He emphasised the importance of Mrs. Lawrence’s contribution to the moral and educational fabric of the community, noting that her legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

“Carmelita Lawrence’s influence extended beyond the classroom; she was a community leader who advocated for the rights and needs of those around her,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Golding recalled his long-standing relationship with Mrs. Lawrence.

“I have known Carmelita for many years, and all I have are fond memories,” the former Prime Minister said.

He described her as a “true voice of reason” in the community, emphasising her role as a leader who guided many through her wisdom and compassion.

For her part, Minister Williams said Mrs. Lawrence’s “steady hand and approach to conflict resolution” were invaluable assets to Jamaica’s education system.

She expressed her condolences, noting that Mrs. Lawrence’s influence would be missed, particularly at a time when strong leadership is paramount in education and community matters.

Her son, Othniel Lawrence, a former Member of Parliament and State Minister in the Ministry of Transport, characterised his mother as a friend to everyone, emphasising her teachings and dedication to family as guiding forces in his life.

“She was not just a mother; she was a mentor and a friend. Her love and dedication taught me the importance of community and education. She was the cornerstone of our family and our community,” he said.

The service also featured musical tributes, with local choirs and musicians performing songs that resonated with Mrs. Lawrence’s life and values.