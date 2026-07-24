Scores of Health Centres in Western Jamaica to Be Rebuilt and Modernised

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is to undertake major upgrades at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, while rebuilding and modernising 101 health centres across western Jamaica under the Health Hurricane Response Programme (HHRP).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the initiative will move beyond temporary post-hurricane repairs by developing smart, resilient facilities designed to better withstand future disasters.

He was addressing the HHRP Working Breakfast with Members of Parliament at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday (July 23).

Dr. Tufton said while immediate repairs were necessary to restore healthcare services after Hurricane Melissa, those interventions were not intended to represent the final state of the facilities.

“Again, we did a short-term remedial type of intervention. They are not restored to the desired standards,” he said.

He explained that the Ministry had already started developing smart health facilities before the hurricane, with support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United Kingdom, and expanded that approach following the disaster.

The Minister outlined some of the features of these smart facilities, noting that they are designed to improve resilience and efficiency.

“They are able to withstand a particular wind, there is good air flow, solar panels, backup generator, water-catching system, disability access, that kind of thing,” he said.

Programme Director, Karl McKenzie Chin, explained that the HHRP is focused on restoring infrastructure and clinical services affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“The HHRP is a government programme being delivered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which is targeting the infrastructure and clinical services that were impacted in Western Jamaica due to the passage of Hurricane Melissa in October last year,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie Chin said the programme will target 101 health centres and several public hospitals across five parishes.

He noted that the HHRP comprises four main components, including technical and environmental assessments, rehabilitation of the Savanna-la-Mar hospital, the transformation of health facilities into smart facilities, and the expansion of services under the Primary Health Care Reform Programme.

Mr. McKenzie Chin said the primary healthcare reform component will improve access to services and change how health centres are classified.

He noted that upgraded facilities will offer expanded services, including dental care, mental health services and diagnostic services.

The Programme Director said the reforms are aimed at reducing pressure on hospitals.

“The typical person would generally go to the hospital, but we’re trying to change that process and ensure that the health centres offer the necessary health services so that they can get the necessary care,” he said.

He added that the programme has already facilitated immediate interventions following the hurricane.

“[We] have done some immediate repairs to ensure that facilities can be reopened and that patient care can be delivered,” Mr. McKenzie Chin said.