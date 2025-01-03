Scores of Farmworkers Leave For Canada

Ninety-six farmworkers, 12 of whom are first-timers, departed Jamaica for Canada under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP) on Friday (January 3).

They will work in the provinces of Ontario and New Brunswick, supporting agricultural operations in locations, such as Leamington, West Lorne, Thedford, Brantford, Northampton, Arkona and Delhi.

In his address at the send-off ceremony, held at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Overseas Employment Centre in Kingston, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., advised that the Leave No One Behind (LNOB) policy was introduced during the recruitment process for farmworkers for the 2025 season.

“The mandate is that anyone who is chosen to be interviewed for this opportunity will get an opportunity if they so seek it. Thousands of potential workers came to be evaluated. All of them went through the new process which included assessments for numeracy, literacy and psychometric testing and they were interviewed under this policy,” Mr. Charles explained.

Successful candidates were approved for the SAWP while those who had challenges with reading and numeracy were referred to the HEART/NSTA Trust for remedial training.

“Our goal is to make sure that we’re not sending back persons into the same situation. We want everyone who receives a farm work card opportunity to be able to improve in one way or the other. If it is that after the interview we determine that the person perhaps may not be fit for farm work, but would be fit to start a business, they were diverted for employment readiness training or diverted to receive a business grant,” the Minister noted.

Mr. Charles Jr. reasoned that these diversions are a positive step in ensuring that Jamaica creates a stronger pool of workers.

This year marks the 59th anniversary of the mutually beneficial partnership between Jamaica and Canada.

Senior Trade Commissioner, Michael Lazaruk, who delivered remarks on behalf of the High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Mark Berman, noted that Jamaicans have long been vital contributors to Canada’s agricultural and domestic food security.

He said the Canadian government is committed to working with the Jamaican government and Canadian employers to ensure that the programme operates fairly, safely and efficiently.

“To the almost 100 workers departing for Canada today and the thousands more that will soon follow, I would like to say Canada greatly values your hard work and the important contributions that you make year after year to our farms and, by extension to, our economy and our society,” Mr. Lazaruk said.