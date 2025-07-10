Scores of Entrepreneurs Display Jamaican-Made Products at ‘Christmas in July’ Trade Show

One hundred and eighty entrepreneurs and small-business owners have been given the opportunity to display a wide range of Jamaican-made products at the 11th staging of the ‘Christmas in July’ trade show.

The two-day event, which is being held on July 10 and 11, provides an avenue for local producers and creatives to showcase their wares, while networking with potential consumers from the tourism sector, government agencies, corporate Jamaica, embassies and international organisations.

The exhibition is an initiative of the Tourism Linkages Network of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), in partnership with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

During the exhibition’s opening ceremony, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday (July 10), Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, highlighted the significance of the trade show and its impact on local small businesses.

“Over the past decade, this initiative has reshaped how we value local production, Jamaican craftsmanship, and the power of strategic collaboration. Christmas in July is more than a trade show… it is a living symbol of our commitment to ensure that tourism works for all Jamaicans and not just a few,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister informed that since the Christmas in July trade show came into existence in 2014, more than $1 billion of business has been transacted between small-business owners and hotels.

Additionally, he pointed to the growth potential of the small enterprises and the need to put in place the policy framework to assist in driving the development of these businesses.

“So, there were three key pillars that we developed to enable this. One was for training and the development of our small players, the second was financing… and thirdly, marketing,” the Minister said.

For the Christmas in July trade show, participants are assessed and given feedback, prior to the event, on their products, including packaging to assist in brand development. Financing is also available through entities such as the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica (EX-IM Bank), while marketing is facilitated at the exhibition.

“And so, all of you who are here, the 180 of you and the others who have been part of this over the years… it is not just an exhibition; it is embodying our guiding mantra that you must thrive at all times,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, described the trade show as a “powerful event” due to the numerous connections that can be made in one space.

He underscored the importance of exports, noting that it is only by tapping into international markets that Jamaica can achieve national wealth.

“This is a serious economic initiative, a direct link between Jamaican producers and corporate Jamaica, the tourism industry, foreign embassies, international buyers, and export markets,” Senator Hill said.

Meanwhile, one participant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Body by Roxanne and Company Limited, Kemisha Oates, expressed gratitude for the opportunities that were presented to her through the Christmas in July trade show.

She noted that the event allows small business owners to connect with a range of buyers that they would not have access to on their own.

“The Tourism Enhancement Fund doesn’t just open doors; they build bridges. Through their various matchmaking initiatives between local suppliers and the hospitality industry, I have secured partnerships with premier hotels that align beautifully with my brand. Thanks to the opportunities provided by them, my products are now a part of the guest experience at 19 hotels and counting, and resorts across the island,” said Ms. Oates, who is participating in the trade show for the fourth time.

Items on display were under the categories of spa and aromatherapy, décor and fine arts, fashion and accessories, souvenirs, and food.