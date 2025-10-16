Science and Technology on Display Throughout November

As Science and Technology Month approaches, Jamaicans are being encouraged to participate in the upcoming activities of the Scientific Research Council (SRC) and join in celebrations of the transformative power of science and technology.

Science and Technology Month is observed annually in November.

Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Charah Watson, said the month-long celebration coincides with the Council’s 65th anniversary, adding special significance to this year’s observance.

“Science and Technology Month is something that SRC looks forward to every year, because it’s when science and technology is on full display. The Month serves to raise national awareness of the vital role that science and technology and innovation play in improving productivity, competitiveness, and of course, quality of life,” she told JIS News in an interview.

The events will be staged in collaboration with other government ministries and agencies, academia, private-sector partners, and other stakeholders to highlight the value and application of science and innovation in nation-building.

Activities will begin on Sunday, November 2, with a church service that aims to bring together SRC staff, stakeholders, family, and friends in a spirit of thanksgiving and fellowship.

On Thursday, November 6, the SRC will host ‘SRC on Show’, a flagship event that highlights business development opportunities and encourages collaboration among entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry leaders. The event aims to inspire the conversion of innovative ideas into successful ventures.

Youth engagement will take centre stage on Wednesday, November 13, with the staging of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Olympiad.

The Olympiad challenges students in STEM, fostering creativity and critical thinking among Jamaica’s young minds.

Members of the public are invited to ‘Science in the Park’ on Thursday, November 20, a vibrant science fair featuring interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational activities. This event is designed to make science accessible and enjoyable, particularly for students and families, and will be held at Emancipation Park in New Kingston.

The ‘Conversations in Science’ forum will be held on Tuesday, November 25, in Montego Bay. The event will engage communities in meaningful discussions about the role of science and technology in everyday life, with presentations from experts in various fields.

The Month’s activities will culminate on Thursday, November 27, with the SRC Recognition Awards. This formal event will honour staff and stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the Council’s mission over the past six and a half decades.