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Schools Waste to Art Competition

June 7, 2026
Youth
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Schools Waste to Art Competition
Photo: Mark Bell
Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, engages with students of St. Patrick’s Primary School (from left) Nathan Williams, Brittannia Martin, and Lakaycia Reid — as they examine a rubbish bin created from recycled tyres. The occasion was the Schools Waste to Art Competition, held on Friday (June 5) at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica in Kingston. Staged as part of Environmental Awareness Week activities, the competition was organised by MPM Waste Management Limited under the theme - 'Keep Jamaica Clean'.
Schools Waste to Art Competition
Photo: Mark Bell
Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, interacts with students of Dupont Primary and Infant School during the Schools Waste to Art Competition on Friday (June 5), held at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica in Kingston. The event, hosted by MPM Waste Management Limited in observance of Environmental Awareness Week, encouraged creativity and environmental stewardship under the theme - 'Keep Jamaica Clean'.
Schools Waste to Art Competition
Photo: Mark Bell
Students of Majesty Gardens Infant School perform a cultural item during the Schools Waste to Art Competition on Friday (June 5), at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica in Kingston. Hosted by MPM Waste Management Limited in observance of Environmental Awareness Week, the competition showcased students’ creativity and environmental awareness under the theme -'Keep Jamaica Clean'.
Schools Waste to Art Competition
Photo: Mark Bell
Chief Executive Officer of Gates Jamaica, Leslie James, shows students model trucks created from recycled materials during the Schools Waste to Art Competition on Friday (June 5), at the Girl Guides Association of Jamaica in Kingston. The event, hosted by MPM Waste Management Limited in observance of Environmental Awareness Week, promoted creativity and environmental stewardship under the theme - 'Keep Jamaica Clean'.
Last Updated: June 7, 2026