Schools Reminded to Adhere to Guidelines for Beverages

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI) is reminding schools across the country about the importance of adhering to the Interim Guidelines for Beverages in Schools.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), the Education Ministry implemented guidelines, which came into effect January 1, 2019.

They serve as a vital tool for promoting student health by encouraging the provision of nutritious beverage options until the formal National School Nutrition Policy and Standards are formally approved and implemented.

In a recent bulletin, the MOESYI reiterated the need to reduce sugar consumption among students and to foster lifelong healthy habits.

To support this initiative, the MOHW has established a Voluntary Registry of Compliant Beverages, which provides a vetted list of beverage options that meet the interim standards.

This registry aims to assist school administrators, food service providers, parents, and other stakeholders in making informed choices when procuring drinks for students.

A key element of the guidelines is ensuring beverage compliance.

Beverages are deemed compliant if they are unsweetened or if sweetened, contain no more than 2.5 grams of total sugar per 100 millilitres (equivalent to 6 grams per 240-millilitre serving).

The Bulletin said members of staff at schools are advised to verify labels and documentation carefully during procurement.

It also noted that once the National School Nutrition Policy is fully adopted, beverages containing artificial sweeteners will no longer be allowed.

The 2025 Voluntary Reference List, which includes beverages registered in accordance with the interim standards, is intended to facilitate better decision-making among school canteen operators and purchasing committees.

The Ministry encourages all stakeholders to utilise this resource to create a healthier nutrition environment in schools.

For further information or assistance, schools and stakeholders can contact the School Feeding Unit at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information at 876-967-7934-9.