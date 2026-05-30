Schools Receive Donation From Cheetah Toys And More LLC

The National Education Trust has partnered with CHEETAH Toys and More LLC, to provide targeted assistance to schools and students most affected by hurricane melissa.

Through this partnership, CHEETAH Toys and More LLC, donated $4.5 million worth of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) preparation books and iCHEETAH educational robots to support ongoing response initiatives by NET.

The resources will be distributed to the schools to help restore essential teaching and learning support for students whose education was disrupted.

The items were handed over during a ceremony held at the National Education Trust, Caenwood Centre in Kingston on May 29.

Assistant Chief Education Officer in the Media Services Unit at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Nadine Simms, delivering remarks on behalf of Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas-Gayle, said the donation represents the importance of partnership in supporting the education sector’s recovery efforts.

“Today is about much more than handing over educational resources. It is really about what can happen when people come together with shared purpose. It reflects kindness, partnership and a strong commitment to helping our students and schools to move forward,” she said.

She noted that the education sector continues to recover from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which affected students, teachers and communities across the island.

“The Government of Jamaica through the Ministry has been working steadily to restore stability, ensure that learning continues and to protect the future of our children. But we know we cannot do this work alone and that is why partnership means so much to us,” Mrs. Thomas- Gayle noted.

She thanked the NET and CHEETAH Toys and More LLC for the contribution, noting that the materials “represent opportunity, they represent access and most importantly they represent hope that our students will benefit from.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CHEETAH Toys and More LLC, Dr. Paulette Trowers-Lawrence, said the initiative formed part of the company’s commitment to ensuring that children continue learning despite the challenges caused by the hurricane.

“Like many Jamaicans, we wanted to find a meaningful way to help,” she said.

She explained that during a visit to affected communities, the team observed significant damage to schools.

“Books are damaged, learning materials are destroyed, education resources are lost. Classrooms may reopen, but students often return without the tools they need to continue learning successfully,” Dr. Trowers-Lawrence said.

She pointed out that the donation goes beyond providing supplies.

“This contribution represents more than a donation…It represents our continued provision and our commitment to all Jamaican children, and the belief that even in difficult times, education cannot and should not wait,” she said.

Meanwhile, Director of Donor and Partnership Management at NET, Keisha Johnson, commended CHEETAH Toys and More LLC, for being among the first organisations to support the Ministry’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Melissa.

“Dr. Trowers was one of the first persons to reach out… supporting with whatever ways she can,” Ms. Johnson said.

She highlighted that the donation, which included PEP books, have already benefited students who lost learning resources during the hurricane.

“These children that are here today, they’re beneficiaries of that gift, so whoever lost resources would still be able to continue with their preparation for the PEP exam,” she noted.

Ms. Johnson also encouraged additional corporate and individual support for schools still recovering from the hurricane’s effects.

“There’s still room at the table for you to continue to assist us to support our children in their learning, in the resumption of their learning, in the continuing of their education,” she said.