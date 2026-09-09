Schools, Parents Urged to Prepare for National Rural School Bus Service Implementation

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is advising schools, parents and students to complete all necessary preparations for the National Rural School Bus Service (NRSBS) before its effective date of September 21.

As of Monday, September 21, a valid NRSBS student access card with sufficient funds will be mandatory to utilise the service.

Top-up options include the Tapp Jamaica app, online banking via edops.app/bus-topup, and Bill Express locations islandwide.

Schools are encouraged to remind parents and students of the available top-up options and to provide them with the Elhydro Help Desk contact information for assistance.

Families should ensure that cards are adequately funded in advance to avoid disruptions to transportation services.

Meanwhile, institutions are urged to ensure that all eligible students are properly registered and have received their access cards before the September 21 deadline.

Additionally, administrators are asked to facilitate the registration of students transferring from other schools and to collect access cards from departing students.

Information on students who have left the school must be submitted through the established process to facilitate the reassignment of cards.

For queries relating to fares, payment procedures, card top ups, or other matters, parents and students may contact the Elhydro Help Desk by email at efarespprtelelhydro@gmail.com or by telephone at 876 220 1398.

The Government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring safe, reliable and efficient transportation for Jamaica’s children.