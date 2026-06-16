Schools Being Equipped with Technology to Ensure Learning Continues During Natural Disasters

The Government is accelerating investments in technology and digital infrastructure to ensure that learning can continue during natural disasters and other disruptions.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, outlined the initiatives while addressing a session on ‘Building a Resilient Education System in Partnership with the Diaspora’, during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Monday (June 15).

The Minister said technology remains a critical component of the Government’s strategy to strengthen resilience within the education system, while preparing students for the rapidly evolving world of work.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that all public high schools have already been equipped with computers for their computer laboratories, while similar investments are now being extended to primary institutions.

The Minister pointed out that approximately 6,000 devices have already been distributed to primary schools, with about 150 institutions remaining to be outfitted.

In addition, she underscored the Government’s commitment to ensuring that students develop competencies in emerging technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re doing specialised robotics programmes, autonomous robotics in our technical high schools, and we’re doing it in Dunoon Technical [in Kingston], St. Mary Technical High, St. Elizabeth Technical High, Knockalva Technical High [in Hanover], Herbert Morrison Technical High [in St. James], Frome Technical High [in Westmoreland], and we’re rolling it out across others because we believe that AI and robotics are not going anywhere and our children have to be conversant with that technology,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, indicated that significant investments have also been made to support teachers and strengthen digital learning infrastructure across the island.

He reported that 26,000 teachers have been provided with laptops, while more than 700 devices lost during Hurricane Melissa have already been replaced.

Mr. Lee said that technology is playing a pivotal role in reducing learning loss during emergencies by enabling schools and educators to remain connected.

The investments form part of broader efforts by the Ministry and its agencies to build a more resilient education system capable of withstanding future shocks, while preparing students for opportunities in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.