Schools and Community Organisations to Get Hundreds of Computers and Monitors from SEZ Operators

Schools, community organisations and other institutions across Jamaica are set to benefit from the donation of 758 computers and monitors by three Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operators.

As the country continues its recovery from Hurricane Melissa and prepares for the new school year, the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) is coordinating the initiative, which redirects serviceable business equipment to support education, training and community development, instead of sending it for disposal.

Through equipment refresh and modernisation programmes, Conduent Jamaica Limited will donate 90 computer monitors; VXI Jamaica Limited has committed 119 desktop computers and 41 computer monitors; and HGS Jamaica is finalising the donation of 508 computer monitors, each with a power cord and stand.

Speaking on the initiative, JSEZA’s Chief Executive Officer, Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, told JIS News that the donations demonstrate how responsible business can deliver immediate social value.

“When our SEZ companies have functional equipment that is no longer required for their operations, it should not simply be discarded when it can meet a real need within our communities. Coming out of Hurricane Melissa, and with the new school year approaching, this support is both timely and meaningful,” she shared.

Expanding on the initiative’s impact, Mrs. Hamilton said it “places valuable technology in the hands of schools and communities that can use it to support learning and opportunity.

The JSEZA is pleased to facilitate this process because we believe responsible business extends beyond commercial success; it is also about ensuring that the resources within the SEZ ecosystem continue to create value for Jamaica”.

Designed to address two needs simultaneously, the initiative expands access to technology for institutions with limited resources, while reducing waste through the continued use of functional business equipment.

The approach further supports JSEZA’s Sustain-A-Livity mandate, which promotes environmental stewardship, resource efficiency and social development. By repurposing equipment that remains fit for purpose, SEZ businesses can reduce waste while creating new value for communities across Jamaica.

Mrs. Hamilton said she hopes the donations will encourage a wider culture of asset repurposing throughout Jamaica’s Special Economic Zones, transforming retired business equipment into valuable tools for education, training and social advancement.

The Authority is encouraging other SEZ operators to identify similar opportunities during future equipment upgrades and asset-replacement programmes.

“The contributions by Conduent Jamaica Limited, VXI Jamaica Limited and HGS Jamaica show how responsible business practices can expand access to technology, reduce waste and strengthen communities beyond the workplace,” Mrs. Hamilton said.

Senior Director and Country Leader for Conduent Jamaica Limited, Lynda Langford, expressed the company’s pride in supporting organisations that are making a meaningful difference in their communities.

“As we continue to modernise our operations, we recognise that equipment which remains functional can still deliver tremendous value to educational institutions, non-profit organisations, and community groups. We are pleased to contribute to an initiative that promotes sustainability while creating opportunities for others,” she said.

Support for the initiative is also being provided by the National Education Trust (NET), which is helping to channel donated resources to Jamaica’s education sector.

Donor and Partnership Officer at NET, Simone Griffith, shared that “the National Education Trust welcomes initiatives such as this, which help to strengthen access to technology and support learning opportunities for students. Donations of functional equipment can make a meaningful difference by providing resources that may otherwise be unavailable, while also promoting responsible and sustainable use of assets”.