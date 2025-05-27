Schools Across Jamaica to Celebrate Africa Day on Friday, May 30

This year’s Africa Day celebrations in schools across the island are scheduled for Friday, May 30.

The day is traditionally observed on May 25 by the African Union and nations with a significant African Diaspora.

However, as May 25 falls on a Sunday this year, Africa Day will instead be marked on May 30, under the theme ‘Celebrating Africa: Up You Mighty Race, Resilient and Strong’.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, will oversee the planning of the celebrations, which aim to highlight Jamaica’s deep cultural ties to the African continent.

Senior Education Officer, Marlon Williams, says schools islandwide are encouraged to organise activities highlighting Jamaica’s African culture, history and heritage.

“The Culture Agent in each school will lead these efforts, aiming to deepen students’ understanding of Africa and dispel common misconceptions about the continent,” Mr. Williams stated. He further indicated that schools will be required to select one or more African countries for their activities, with options including Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia and Ghana.

“Each nation offers unique cultural insights – Nigeria and Ghana as primary sources of Africans historically transported to Jamaica; South Africa, reflecting strong bilateral relations and historical ties, such as the fight against apartheid; and Ethiopia, recognised for its spiritual and cultural significance to the Rastafari community,” Mr. Williams outlined.

Planned activities may include a ceremony featuring traditional dress, music, dance and cultural expressions linked to the selected country.

Schools can also host pictorial exhibitions, showcase posters of notable African figures or organise African-themed fashion shows supported by authentic musical selections.

“These events aim to provide students with an immersive experience and foster appreciation for Africa’s diversity,” Mr. Williams said. Additionally, schools are encouraged to incorporate civics education by highlighting values such as resilience, unity and respect – virtues aligned with the Day’s theme.

The activities serve as an opportunity to promote positive attitudes, build character and reinforce schools’ mission, vision and national philosophy of education in Jamaica. The Ministry is also urging collaboration with partners and community stakeholders to ensure full participation in Africa Day celebrations.

Through these initiatives, Jamaica continues to strengthen its cultural bonds with Africa and promote a broader understanding of the continent’s contributions and heritage among its youth.

“Schools, in preparing their programmes for the Day, should ensure that the celebrations reflect the vibrant, resilient spirit of Africa and its peoples,” Mr. Williams said.