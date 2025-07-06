School Street in Black River Renamed in Honour of Pioneer Lawmaker, C.d. Wright

Black River, St. Elizabeth, celebrated the legacy of one of its most distinguished sons on Friday (July 4), with the official renaming of School Street to C.D. Wright Road.

The ceremony was led by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

The event, which also marked the completion of a $10 million road rehabilitation project, honoured the late Charles D. Wright, the first Member of Parliament for the St. Elizabeth South Western constituency.

Mr. Wright played a pivotal role in Jamaica’s early political journey, including the movement toward independence.

A pastor and nation-builder, he left behind a lasting legacy through his contributions to the establishment of schools, housing schemes, and improved infrastructure across the ‘breadbasket’ parish.

Mr. Wright’s unwavering dedication to the people distinguished him as a selfless servant who consistently made decisions in the nation’s best interest.

In a bid to further honour the pioneer, Minister McKenzie announced plans to elevate the recognition by requesting that the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation pass a resolution to redesignate C.D. Wright Road as C.D. Wright Boulevard.

He also encouraged the citizens of St. Elizabeth to consider establishing additional commemorative initiatives to educate younger generations about Mr. Wright’s contributions to the parish, particularly the parish capital, Black River.

The current Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, noted that Mr. Wright was a monumental figure in Jamaica’s political history.

Mr. Green, who also serves as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, noted that Black River High School—originally established as part of Mr. Wright’s vision—has undergone expansion, culminating in the elimination of the shift system.

The Minister added that the renaming of School Street serves not only as a celebration of the past, but also as a continuation of Mr. Wright’s legacy and the Government’s ongoing commitment to national progress.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, praised Mr. Wright’s legacy of service, leadership, and compassion.

He stated that the renaming of the street is not only a fitting tribute to Mr. Wright’s enduring impact, but also a call to action for future generations to lead lives of purpose and service.

For her part, Mr. Wright’s granddaughter, Allison Smith—an attorney based in the United States—expressed gratitude to the Government and other officials for their efforts in honouring her grandfather’s memory.

She reflected on her childhood in Black River and underscored the importance of public service and community involvement—values she said her grandfather exemplified throughout his life.