School Safety Policy To Be Finalised By Month-End

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the new School Safety Policy is expected to be finalised by the end of November.

The policy is being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It is aimed at strengthening security measures and ensuring swift action in cases of violence on school grounds.

Speaking during a recent visit to Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester, following the killing of the school bus driver, the Minister offered heartfelt condolences and noted the Government’s commitment to undertaking immediate and long-term measures to address violence on school grounds.

“We are not just grieving with you; we are also taking strong, immediate steps to ensure that such an incident never happens again. We are committed to strengthening security measures in all our schools. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of National Security are working closely together to create safer school environments across Jamaica,” she assured.

“We are moving with urgency to ensure that our schools are safe, and this [School Safety Policy] will be a key part of that effort,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon encouraged the students to remain strong, stay focused on their future, and reminded them that there are people available for them to talk to if they need support.