School Grooming Policy Stakeholder Consultations Ongoing

Consultations on the proposed school grooming policy are ongoing, says Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

“We actually have another one that has been drafted [and] updated, based on, for example, one court case that we had, and that has been doing the rounds. It was circulated with the principals, it was circulated with the student council members, so the students have a voice, [and] with the churches,” she said.

Addressing Wednesday’s (January 15) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Dr. Morris Dixon said grooming in schools is a perennial issue.

“There are a couple of things we have to balance. We have to balance order, something that we struggle with as a country, and we have to ensure that order is maintained in our educational institutions,” she stated.

Senator Morris Dixon said she appreciates that students want to express themselves in different ways, whether through their hair, dress or otherwise.

“But the key thing we know is that school is not a fashion runway. School is… a place of learning, and for us, our focus is on… ordered learning in our schools,” she underscored.