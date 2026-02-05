School Administrators Urged to Safeguard Well-Being of Students During Cold Weather

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MoESYI) is advising school administrators to take proactive steps to safeguard the comfort and well-being of students as Jamaica continues to experience cooler-than-normal temperatures due to a strong cold front.

This unusual weather pattern has brought lower temperatures and gusty winds across the island, creating conditions that may affect students’ concentration and overall health.

Considering this, administrators are being encouraged to adopt measures that ensure children remain warm, safe, and comfortable throughout the school day.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry states that students should be allowed to wear jackets to school, whether or not they are part of the standard school uniform.

The Ministry emphasises that dress codes should be relaxed to accommodate appropriate outerwear, ensuring that all students, regardless of access to branded jackets, are adequately protected from the cold.

School leaders are also reminded to be attentive to children with existing health conditions that may be exacerbated by the colder weather.

Administrators are urged to remain observant and responsive to the needs of these students, ensuring they receive the necessary support to stay warm and healthy.

To further promote comfort, schools are encouraged to include warm beverages or soups in their lunch offerings.

These should be served at safe temperatures, providing both nourishment and relief from the chill.

Additionally, given the impact of the cold front, administrators are asked to allow more frequent bathroom breaks for students as needed.

The Ministry underscores that this period presents both a challenge and an opportunity to reaffirm the duty of care mandated by the Child Care and Protection Act.

School administrators are reminded of their responsibility to provide a nurturing and protective environment, approaching each child with the same love and consideration they would extend to their own.

The Ministry calls on all stakeholders to work together to create safe, warm, and inviting learning spaces where children can thrive, even in adverse weather conditions.