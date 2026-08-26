Scholarship Recipients Encouraged to Uphold Excellence

This year’s recipients of the JPS & Partners Co-operative Credit Union Scholarship have been encouraged to uphold a standard of excellence as they embark on their high-school and tertiary-education journeys.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, underscored that scholarships and bursaries, which often ease financial burdens, serve as a powerful expression of confidence in a student’s potential.

“Your work has been seen. Your potential has been recognised. Now, your responsibility is to sustain the standard of excellence you have already demonstrated,” she said.

Ms. Crawford delivered the keynote address during Tuesday’s (August 25) scholarship awards ceremony held at Swallowfield Chapel in Kingston.

Ten students were awarded Primary Exit Profile (PEP) bursaries valued at $20,000 each, while two university students received the Founders’ Scholarship, valued at $150,000 each.

The PEP Bursary and Founders’ Scholarship are renewable for up to five years and two years, respectively.

The PEP Bursary recipients are Ajohani Majurie, Cavaughn Edwards, Christina Bernard, Dajaha Harrison, Janella Hanson, Joshua Daley, Kaitlyn Warren, Sanjay Robinson, St. Aubin White, and Tyler Prescott.

The tertiary scholarship recipients, Brittany Bryan and Jodi DaSilva, will pursue studies in Law and Software Engineering, respectively.

“You have been entrusted with tuition support, valued at $450,000 over three years, with the expectation that you maintain a minimum B average. This expectation must never be considered a burden but rather consider it as a standard and a call to continued discipline and high performance,” Ms. Crawford said.

In recognition of the credit union’s 70th anniversary, the value of the PEP Bursary has been increased from $12,500 to $20,000 per year.

Ms. Crawford commended the company, noting that the increase reflects its long-standing commitment to supporting academic excellence.

Meanwhile, the State Minister encouraged the recipients to measure excellence not only by their academic achievements but also by the values they cultivate along the way, including integrity, discipline, curiosity and a commitment to improving the lives of others.

PEP awardee Tyler Prescott expressed sincere gratitude for the bursary, describing it as an investment in the future of Jamaica’s youth.

“This award will positively impact our educational journey by helping to offset some expenses and allowing us to focus on achieving our academic aspirations,” Tyler said.

He also thanked the credit union for its efforts to promote responsible saving habits among children.

“These valuable lessons teach us that success is built, not only through what we learn in the classroom but also through wise financial decisions,” Tyler said.

Founders’ Scholarship recipient Brittany Bryan shared that the scholarship represents an investment in the potential of its awardees.

“It tells us that our hard work has been seen, that our goals are worth pursuing and that there are people who are willing to support us as we take the next step towards our futures,” she said.

Brittany added that she hopes to honour the investment by continuing to work hard, striving for excellence and using the opportunity she has received to make a positive difference in the lives of others.