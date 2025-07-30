Savanna-la-Mar Hospital Upgrade Will Deliver Quality Health Services to People of Westmoreland – Dr. Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital upgrading project will ensure the delivery of quality health services to the people of Westmoreland.

“Our primary concern is always the welfare of our people,” he said, while addressing the recent unveiling ceremony for the undertaking at the hospital grounds, noting that “it is about ensuring that Westmoreland residents have access to timely, modern healthcare services.”

The three-phased expansion, scheduled to commence later this year, will encompass a 29,500-square foot development that includes upgrades to the Accident and Emergency Department, trauma rooms, recovery wards, diagnostic imaging facilities such as computed tomography (CT) and X-ray, physiotherapy services, clinics, and more comfortable waiting areas.

The overhaul aims to address the increasing healthcare demands in the region, which have become more acute over recent years.

Dr. Tufton said the decision to move forward with the hospital’s expansion was driven by comprehensive assessments of community health needs and data indicating an increased risk profile among residents.

“Our healthcare system must evolve to meet current and future demands. The upgrades at Savanna-la-Mar Hospital are a testament to our commitment to delivering quality, accessible, and timely medical services to every Jamaican, ,” he emphasised.

The Minister noted that the project also aligns with the broader national health strategy aimed at strengthening the resilience and capacity of Jamaica’s healthcare infrastructure.