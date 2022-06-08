Satellite Hubs To Be Set Up For Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference

Jamaicans in the diaspora will be able to participate in the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference through satellite hubs hosted by the overseas missions.
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, who addressed a JIS Think Tank on June 7, said that four hubs have already been identified in Miami, New York, London and Tokyo.
He said that persons will be able to join the Conference at intervals through those hubs.
The hybrid Conference, which is being convened by the Ministry, will be held from June 14 to 16 under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.
Undersecretary of the Diaspora, Protocol and Consular Affairs Division, Frantz Hall, who also addressed the Think Tank, said there will be special moments during the Conference where particular diaspora locations will be featured.
“So, we will check in with our Embassy in Japan that will have a team of persons assembled on spot. We will also have the opportunity of engaging with our diasporans who have gathered at the consulates in Miami, New York, London,” he noted.
“In essence, they will have virtual hubs for the Conference where participants can go and congregate in their numbers to participate actively in the Conference from Kingston,” he added.
Persons attending the Conference can join virtually from wherever they are located across the globe to access plenary sessions, Government at your Service online and the virtual marketplace.
Interested persons are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s website at www.mfaft.gov.jm to register and to access other information on the conference, or contact the Secretariat by email at diasporaconference@mfaft.gov.jm. There is no cost to register for the conference.