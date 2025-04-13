| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Santa Cruz Market Undergoing $25M Renovation

By: Okoye Henry, April 13, 2025
The Santa Cruz Market in St. Elizabeth is undergoing a $25 million renovation, with significant progress being made on critical facility upgrades, including a drainage system.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, emphasised the importance of this significant investment during a tour of the market on Friday (April 11).

He was accompanied by several key stakeholders, including representatives of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

Mr. McKenzie praised the Corporation’s efforts in the undertaking, pointing out that “I visited the area where they are putting in a massive drainage system and already the vendors are speaking about its benefits.”

He noted that additional work is slated for other sections of the market to rectify longstanding issues.

The Minister said a major concern raised during the visit was poor lighting inside the market, which has forced vendors to peddle along the adjacent main road.

Mr. McKenzie gave an undertaking to provide additional funding to improve the lighting, once estimates are completed by the Ministry and the Corporation.

“I am going to urge the Municipal Corporation to continue the dialogue that they have been having with vendors and hear what they [vendors] think, [in terms of] the way forward,” he said.

The Minister added that this collaborative approach aims to afford the vendors opportunities to share their ideas while also supporting proposed changes and improvements to the market.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Black River and Corporation Chairman, Councillor Richard Solomon, expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s support in upgrading the market.

He indicated that the work is being carried out in stages to minimise disruptions whilst allowing vendors to steadily return to the facility.

“We will continue the consultation [with the vendors] as the Minister said, because partnership is critical for us to ensure that all of us are on the same [page],” Councillor Solomon stated.

The Mayor acknowledged that vendors operating on the roadside have hindered the Corporation’s ability to collect market fees. He, however, emphasised that the compromise was necessary given the challenges they currently experience.

“I just want to say that when this upgrade is done, we are appealing to the [vendors] and citizens that this is where we want them to come and shop. We are creating a safer, a cleaner environment,” Councillor Solomon underscored.

